EU promises to speed emissions reductions as rich polluters were chastised by climate-vulnerable nations 

Rich polluters were criticised by developing countries for not doing more to help them cope with global warming at the UN climate conference on Tuesday. However, the EU pledged to quicken the pace of its carbon cuts.

The COP27 meeting in Egypt has been dominated by calls for wealthier countries to live up to their commitments to finance the green transitions of poorer countries that are least responsible for global emissions, support their development of resilience and compensate them for losses related to climate change.

At a meeting to round up Tuesday’s negotiations, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who is also the COP27 president, said that technical challenges were preventing advancement toward higher-level political discussions on a range of issues.

He addressed the delegates, ‘Progress has been made, but there is unquestionably more to be done if we are to reach the robust objectives that will drive ambitious, inclusive climate action.’

The event occurs at a time when global CO2 emissions are predicted to hit a record high this year, making the aspirational goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius from preindustrial levels far less likely.

Frans Timmermans, vice president of the European Commission, predicts that by 2030, the European Union will have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by more than 55% of what it had originally aimed to do.