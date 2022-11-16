Hindu girl dies in Lucknow by falling from the roof; her family claims she was under pressure to convert to Islam.

In Lucknow, a young girl who had fallen from the roof died while receiving treatment. According to the deceased 17-year- girl’s relatives, a man was urging her to convert to another religion so that he could marry her.

The young woman was brought in to the trauma facility in Lucknow, where she passed away while receiving care.

According to the deceased’s family members, Sufiyan was pressing and blackmailing the woman. The deceased woman’s mother informed the police that her daughter had told her about the man pressuring her to marry him and convert to Islam.

She even asserted that the same thing is on video.

The police arrived at the scene of the accident and began an investigation after gathering information about the incident. The girl used to live at Duda Colony with her family, according to ADCP Western Zone Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, where the tragedy occurred.

The authorities opened an investigation and began looking for the accused based on the family members’ testimony.