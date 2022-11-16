In Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, a farmer makes raincoats out of rice sacks for his goats to wear.

During the wandering season, a farmer from the Kulamangalam hamlet in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, made temporary raincoats for his goats. Ganesan, a farmer who is 70 years old, also tends to his farm’s flock of chickens and cows.

Ganesan is very connected to his goats and noticed that they were shivering and severely chilly when they were grazing, because of the monsoon season’s constant rain.

Ganesan decided to assist them by transforming rice sacks into raincoats for his goats. People were puzzled at first, but they respected Ganesan’s concern for his goats.