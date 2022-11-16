Madras High Court: winning gold medals is nothing if discipline is not upheld.

The Madras High Court on Monday launched suo motu proceedings in response to the ragging that took place at the prestigious Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore, where junior students were recently paraded half-naked by seniors.

The suo motu case was taken up for hearing by the first bench, which included Acting CJ T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar.

The judges referred to the unsightly incidents that take place in law colleges and questioned who is responsible for preventing them in a reputable institution like CMC and whether such incidents would discourage students from enrolling there.

‘The future is a concern for us. Doctors work in a noble field that is revered as divine. After God, the only person who can give life to someone who is struggling for it is a doctor,’ the bench declared.

As a result, it stated, we took cognizance of this matter and began suo motu proceedings.

The bench stated that ‘discipline is ‘crucial for students’ progress and what is the use of winning gold medals if the students are not adhering to discipline’ and ordered the CMC management to submit a report on the measures taken on the subject in two weeks.

The attorney for the institution claimed that a committee led by the college dean had taken up the case and that seven final-year students had been suspended as soon as the incident had been reported.

He added that a FIR had been filed at the Bagayam police station in response to the complaint, and that if the investigation uncovered the wrongdoers’ involvement in the act, they would be dismissed from the organisation.

According to the counsel, the college will never allow acts of ragging and the anti-ragging regulations are strictly upheld.

There was fury lately after a video of junior pupils being raped and paraded in the institution while still clothed went viral.

The administration then acted swiftly, suspending seven pupils and opening an appropriate investigation.