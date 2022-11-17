10-year-old girl dies as mob attacks family allegedly responsible for temple robberies in Tamil Nadu

A group of Pudukottai villagers in Tamil Nadu hunted and beat a family of six after they were accused of robbing a shrine. Due to the mob’s attack, a 10-year-old daughter from the family also perished. On social media, a video showing the crowd attacking the family has gone viral.

On November 14, WhatsApp messages claiming that a bunch had been seen looting wayside shrines close to Killanur hamlet in TN’s Pudukottai district went viral. A band of villagers began pursuing the autorickshaw when they spotted the group of six outsiders, believing that they were the robbers.

The autorickshaw was halted near Machuvadi by the gang, who then started severely beating the passengers inside. Police officers arrived at the scene and saved the Cuddalore-born family.

Another popular video shows them being attacked by the mob while the dead Karpagambika looks on helplessly. The family was admitted to the Pudukottai government hospital, where the critically hurt youngster passed away on November 16 in the evening.

Lilly Pushpa, the mother of the child, has since lodged a police complaint in Ganesh Nagar claiming that she and her family left Cuddalore two months ago in an autorickshaw to visit a number of temples.

Three males had a fight with her on November 14 in the vicinity of Killanur. They started attacking her until her husband Sathyanarayanasamy intervened. She added that the group started pursuing them. Another video of the allegedly stolen goods, which was captured by villagers, has also gained popularity.