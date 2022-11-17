In Congress, unrest over ticket distribution is brewing ahead of the election in Gujarat.

In Mehsana, in northern Gujarat, Congress members are rising up in opposition to how tickets are being distributed in advance of the Gujarat Assembly election in 2022. A prominent Congressman from Mehsana, Bhavesh Patel, has rebelled against the party’s top brass over the allotment of tickets.

Patel made severe accusations in an interview with India Today, alleging that party leader Virendra Rathore had been involved in distributing tickets in North Gujarat in exchange for cash.

According to Patel, ‘I’m disappointed because, contrary to what I was told, there was dishonesty in the ticket allocation process. People have informed me that Virendra Rathore was involved in ticket sales for profit. If my supporters want me to run, I’ll do it as an Independent.’

A few days ago, there was unrest within the BJP over the Vijapur seat. Party leaders PI Patel and Suresh Patel were reportedly dissatisfied that Ramanbhai Patel was given the ticket. For the second round of the two-phase Gujarat Assembly elections, which are set to take place next month, the BJP on Wednesday announced candidates for three additional seats. The BJP has announced candidates for 181 of the 182 constituencies that will vote in two stages on December 1 (89 seats) and December 5 with the most recent names (93 seats).

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), under by Arvind Kejriwal, aims to become the principal political opponent to the Gujarati government’s BJP. The names of 181 applicants were made public by the AAP on Tuesday along with its 17th list of four candidates.

On December 1 and December 5, elections will be held for 89 members in the first phase and 93 seats in the second. Vote tally will be discussed on December 8. The deadline for submitting nomination papers for the second round is November 17.

November 15 and November 18 are the dates for the first and second phases of nomination scrutiny, respectively. For the first and second phases, the deadlines for withdrawal of candidature are November 17 and November 21, respectively.