12 people killed in road accident near Joshimath in Uttarakhand, including two women

On Friday, at least 12 people were killed in a road accident near Joshimath in Uttarakhand, including two women. A vehicle was involved in an accident on the Urgam-Palla Jakhola highway in the Joshimath block.

Ten of those killed were men. Three people were hurt in the accident.

The accident site has been visited by District Magistrate Himanshu Khurrana, Superintendent of Police Pramandra Doval, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local administration. Rescue efforts are currently underway.