Asian Airgun Championship: Indian junior women’s pistol team bags gold medal

Daegu: In shooting, Indian junior women’s pistol team won gold medal in 10 meters Air Pistol Women’s Junior Team event in the Asian Airgun Championships held at Daegu, South Korea . The Indian team consisting of of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Shikha Narwal defeated South Korean team of Yang Jiin, Kim Minseo and Kim Juhee by ‘16-12’.

Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu won the 10m air pistol mixed team gold. The Indian duo defeated Kazakhstan by ‘17-3′ in the finals. In the mixed team junior event, Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana defeated Uzbekistan by ‘17-3’ in the finals.