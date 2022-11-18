Economic growth in Kerala is 12.01% as it slowly recovers from the Covid-induced recession.

The Kerala economy is rising at a rate of 12.01 percent as it progressively emerges from the Covid pandemic-induced recession. The Department of Economics and Statistics has released data showing that the growth rate will increase from 8.43% in 2021–22 to 12.01% in 2022–23. In 2019–20, the state’s growth was only 0.9%.

Kerala state’s GDP is Rs 5,73,591.46 billion. Rs 1,62,992 is the per-capita income. Income per capita has increased by 11.45%. The prior year saw an 8.88% decrease in per capita income. Kerala’s hotel-restaurant industry saw the biggest rise (114.03 per cent). The aviation industry is not far behind at 74.94%.

Due to lockdown and travel restrictions, there was a major reduction in both of these industries during the previous two years. The current expansion of these industries is a result of the tourism industry’s recovery. However, the agriculture industry is only growing by 4.64 percent. According to Mathrubhumi, the manufacturing sector is only growing by 3.63 percent.