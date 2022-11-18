Facebook will remove individuals’ address, sexual preference, and religion from their profiles.

Facebook will delete a number of types of user profile data. Your Facebook profile will specifically no longer show your addresses, political opinions, or sexual inclination. The modifications were secretly revealed on the Meta-owned social networking platform, and they will take effect on December 1.

Matt Navara, a social media expert, noticed the changes initially. ‘Facebook will start eliminating religious views and ‘interested in’ information from profiles on December 1, 2022,’ said Navara, who shared the screenshots on Twitter.

Facebook used to provide a whole column on people’s preferences, including their sexual preferences, political views, and religious beliefs. When creating a Facebook profile, people used to spend hours filling out the forms, but things have changed recently.

Users who have filled out these areas are now receiving alerts from Facebook alerting them to the information that will be deleted from their profiles.

In a communication to the workforce of the business, Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is undergoing big changes. He also expressed his genuine apology to the impacted employees and fully accepted responsibility. Zuckerberg said that the impacted employees would receive all necessary support in addition to receiving severance pay. We’ll pay 16 weeks of the standard income, plus an additional two weeks for each year of service, with no cap. The business will also cover employees’ and their families’ medical expenditures for a period of six months, he added in the letter.