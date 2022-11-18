Fake arms licence racket busted by Hyderabad Police, 7 arrested

On Thursday, a special task force set up by Hyderabad Police arrested a seven-member gang allegedly running a fake arms licence racket.

According to police, the accused used forged signatures and forged seals of license-issuing officials to prepare the fake arms licences and obtain real weapons.

The mastermind of the fake arms licence racket, Altaf Hussain, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri, is among the seven arrested in the case, according to Hyderabad city commissioner of police CV Anand.

Altaf Hussain moved to Hyderabad in 2013 to work for a private security firm. Later, he was assigned as a gunman for a cash-handling company. Prior to that, he purchased a double-bore gun in Rajouri with a forged licence obtained by bribing the local magistrate’s office, according to police.

He teamed up with Hafeezuddin, a stamp vendor in Secunderabad, and began issuing fake gun licences by forgery and affixing bogus seals because he was familiar with the process and licence details.

He nabbed unemployed youth from various states who were working as security guards for private security firms. He obtained weapons from other states via the youth for between Rs 40,000 and Rs 60,000.

This violation was committed with the knowledge of a regional manager of a security services firm and a local business owner.

The west zone task force apprehended the gang and booked it for allegedly cheating, forgery, making counterfeit seals, criminal conspiracy, and illegal possession of arms, according to police.