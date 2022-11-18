In Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, doctors performed caesarean after buying torch from a paan shop.

The government of all the states claims to give citizens access to the greatest medical care at government hospitals, but the situation on the ground suggests otherwise. A government hospital in Dhanbad served as one illustration of this apathy.

In order to deliver a baby surgically through a cut, a doctor at Dhanbad’s Sadar hospital was compelled to use a torch that was purchased from a neighbouring paan shop. Due to the broken OT light, the surgery was performed with the help of a torchlight.

The hospital administration has been touting surgery as a significant accomplishment rather than raising concerns about the malfunctioning Operation Theatre (OT) light. The tragedy has once again shown how callous hospital administrators were, who had little interest in having the hospital’s equipment fixed.

The OT light is said to have been broken for a few days, but no one bothered to fix it. The woman was admitted to the hospital and underwent surgery despite a number of nonexistent facilities. Thankfully, there were no unexpected complications during the caesarean procedure, and both the mother and the baby are healthy and doing well.

The doctors assert that the facility, which cost crores to build, is devoid of any amenities. They said that despite the state chief secretary’s directions, the OT light was not repaired.

The district health department’s civil surgeon, however, insisted that the procedure was a wonderful success and disregarded the issue of the hospital’s lack of facilities.