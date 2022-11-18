Kashi-Tamil Sangamam train carrying delegates flagged off by TN Guv

On Thursday, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Union Minister L Mugurgan flagged off a train carrying 216 delegates to the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam. The train carried delegates from Rameswaram, Trichy, and Chennai.

According to PTI, the first batch consists of students and delegates from IIT Madras who will attend the month-long Kashi-Tamil Sangamam, which is being organised to celebrate, reaffirm, and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning.

Aavish, who is pursuing a Masters in Robotics, expressed excitement about the trip to India Today.

‘Kashi and Tamil Nadu have been related for several centuries. I’m from Tamil Nadu, but my ancestors are from Varanasi. This is not just about cultural and knowledge exchange, but this is also about unity,’ stated Aavish.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officiate at the event on November 19. The programme aims to bring together people from both regions, including scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists, and others, to share their knowledge, culture, and best practices, as well as learn from each other’s experiences.

Subiksha, a company secretary, explained that the programme is about re-establishing the link between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi. ‘In Tamil Nadu, we have a replica of Varanasi’s temple called Tenkasi,’ said Subiksha, who wanted to learn more about Varanasi’s culture.