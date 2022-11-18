The Supreme Court warns pet owners, ‘Keeping Stray Dogs Does Not Mean…’

The Supreme Court turned down a woman’s request for protection for more than 60 stray dogs that she claimed to be fostering today.

The petitioner’s attorney was instructed by a bench of Justices MR Shah and MM Sundresh to submit a plea seeking impeachment in a case that is currently before another bench.

The bench remarked, ‘Keeping stray dogs does not mean you will take them to the streets, fight, and affect the lives of the people…’

The bench ruled that the current writ petition would not be considered because another bench was reportedly debating a related issue.

Samrin Bano of Madhya Pradesh, who claimed that stray dogs were not protected in the state, had filed a petition with the Supreme Court.

She stated that the authorities were doing nothing and asked for protection for 67 stray dogs that she was fostering.