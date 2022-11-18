Women love to hear these things in the bedroom

There are several things that women love in bed. As per experts, Women love it when their partners talk during sex. Dirty talk will turn up the heat and sex will feel hotter.

Women would love their partner speaking about how much they love to kiss them. This will also urge women to be more confident during sex.

Women love it when men compliment their lingerie. Lingerie makes a woman feel very sexy and getting compliments for the same will make her really happy.

Women love getting a compliment from men for their smell. Women would love nothing more than to know that they smell amazing during sex. Smell acts as an aphrodisiac during pleasure.

Telling a woman that she is really good at sex will arouse them. Women would love their men to compliment them on their skills. Also telling women that they look great when naked will boot their confidence.