Daegu: Team India ended the 15th Asian Airgun Championships in South Korea with 25 gold medals. India won 25 out of the 28 events in the event.

Indian Pair of Manu Bhaker and Samrat Rana won the 10 meter Junior Air Pistol Mixed Team event on the final day of the event.The Indian pair of Rhythm Sangwan and Vijayveer Sidhu clinched gold medal  in the 10 meter senior event.