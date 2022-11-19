Asian Cup Table Tennis: Manika Batra bows out in semi-finals

Bangkok: In table tennis, ace Indian paddler Manika Batra crashed out at the women’s singles semi-finals of Asian Cup Table Tennis tournament. The Indian player lost to fourth seed Mima Ito of Japan by ‘ 8-11 11-7 7-11 6-11 11-8 7-11 (2-4)’. Manika Batra scripted new history by becoming the first Indian to reach the semi-finals of the continental tournament.

World No. 44 Manika had earlier defeated world No. 23 Chen Szu-Yu of Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals. Manika has already ensured the best finish by an Indian in the 39-year-old history of the Asian Cup after Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan had finished sixth in 2015 and 2019 respectively.

Also Read: Watch Satyendar Jain’s VVIP treatment at Tihar Jail’s massage parlour!

The USD 200,000 event features the top 16 players in the men’s and women’s singles from the continent based on world rankings and qualifications.