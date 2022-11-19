Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged lower marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,880, lower by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday gold price remained unchanged at Rs 39,000 per 8 gram. On Thursday, the price of yellow metal gained by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

In the global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,763.17 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,765.50. Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.8% to $21.11 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $984.50 and palladium climbed 0.7% to $2,020.21.