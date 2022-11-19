Elon Musk launches a Twitter survey on Trump’s comeback

Late on Friday, Elon Musk posted a poll on Twitter asking his followers whether they thought the former U.S. president Donald Trump’s account should be reinstated. According to early results, roughly 60% of respondents agreed.

Musk tweeted the Latin phrase ‘Vox Populi, Vox Dei,’ which roughly translates as ‘the voice of the people is the voice of God.’ There was a 24-hour polling period.

Musk, Twitter’s new owner, declared in May that he would lift the suspension of Trump’s account after the attack on the U.S. Capitol last year.