I started crying when I saw a child eating a banana without peeling it, recalls Kailash Satyarthi at Sahitya Aaj Tak.

In his Friday speech at Sahitya Aaj Tak 2022, Kailash Satyarthi described how he sobbed when watching a youngster eat a banana without peeling it.

The co-winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, Satyarthi, revealed the origin of his book, ‘Tum pehle kyu nahi aaye’ (Why didn’t you arrive earlier).

The social reformer claimed to have freed some children and labourers from a mine while in Haryana. Some kids sat in his car as he set up a truck for the labourers.

Later, he offered the kids in the van some bananas, but they didn’t seem to know what they were doing and just started munching on them without peeling them.

One of the kids at that same moment stated, ‘Tum pehle kyu nahi aaye,’ which caused Satyarthi’s eyes to flood up with tears.

Bachpan Bachao Andolan, a child rights organisation founded by Kailash Satyarthi, has helped over 80,000 children escape various forms of servitude and assisted in their reintegration, rehabilitation, and education.