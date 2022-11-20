10 people detained for killing the panchayat head in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district, ten people—three of them siblings—were detained for reportedly using a homemade bomb to assassinate the Madambakkam panchayat council chief.

On November 17, while talking to two persons near the Raghavendra Nagar Bridge, several unidentified men attacked Venkatesan (45), the Madambakkam panchayat Council president, by throwing a bomb at him.

According to the preliminary inquiry, the accused manufactured the bomb by viewing YouTube videos, and the murder was retaliation for a double homicide that took place the previous year.