Asus launches ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition: Details

Mumbai: Taiwan based consumer electronics brand, Asus launched its special edition of the Asus ROG Phone 6 named ‘Asus ROG Phone 6 Diablo Immortal Edition’. The new smartphone is created by Asus in partnership with Blizzard. It features content and themes from Diablo Immortal. Pricing for the smartphone is yet to be announced by the company.

The special edition of the ROG Phone 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and comes with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The handset comes with Aura RGB logo along with the Diablo Immortal graphics. Additionally, the Asus Diablo Immortal ROG Phone 6 will also sport the Diablo Immortal graphics and a Hellfire Red semi-matte design.

The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones run ROG UI, which is based on Android 12. It feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,448 pixels) Samsung AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate, 720Hz touch sampling rate, 1ms response time, 23ms touch latency, HDR10+ support, and up to 1200 nits peak brightness.