At JFK airport in New York, a woman was arrested for carrying $450,000 worth of cocaine in wheelchair tyres.

After nearly $500k worth of cocaine was found in the wheelchair’s tyres, a woman fleeing on Dominican Republic for the United States was apprehended.

According to a press release from US Customs and Border Protection, Emelinda Paulino De Rivas arrived at New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on a flight from Punta Cana on November 10. (CBP).

The CBP opted to X-ray the wheelchair after observing that her assistance chair’s wheels were not turning.

In all four wheels, they found a white substance that ultimately tested positively for cocaine, according to the news release. There were 28 pounds of cocaine in total, with a street worth of almost $450,000.

After being detained for bringing in a controlled narcotic, the female traveller was handed over to Homeland Security Investigations. She is currently accused of importing drugs into the country.