Car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, 3 killed

A car-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district killed three people. A car (Hyundai i10) collided with a Tata 407 truck on the bypass in the Chandpa police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Saturday night.

When police were called, they arrived on the scene, rescued the three car passengers, and transported them to a nearby district hospital, where they died during treatment.

The bodies had been sent for post mortem, according to police. Top district officials also paid a visit to the location.

‘The car bore a Delhi registration number. The deceased car driver has been identified as Chandrapal alias Kalu, a resident of Ashok Bihar in Delhi. The police have informed his family members,’ said DSP Ruchi Gupta.

The police are investigating into the case.