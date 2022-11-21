After 10-year-old Lakshmi dies in the Bihar truck accident, the wedding becomes a funeral

One of the eight people killed in the horrific road accident that occurred at Nayagaon under Desri police station in the Vaishali district of Bihar was ten-year-old Lakshmi.

Mitthu Rai, Lakshmi’s father, is inconsolable. The happy and festive mood has given way to one of sadness. Lakshmi was killed in the accident while her route to a gathering for her cousin’s impending wedding.

According to India Today, her father Mithu Rai’s nephew Ranjan was set to wed on November 25. The combined family was preparing frantically for the wedding day. However, the family is currently grieving for the lost child and getting ready for a funeral rather than celebrating a wedding.

On November 25, the bridal procession was set to leave, however this incident happened without warning. When the truck came and killed my daughter, she was on her way to the religious event, said Mitthu Rai.

When that unfortunate truck struck numerous people, Lakshmi was just 100 metres from her home in Nayagaon, on the Hajipur-Mahnar road, watching the religious procession. In the immediate aftermath, eight people—including Lakshmi—died.

Six of the eight victims of the tragic road accident were young girls between the ages of six and twelve.