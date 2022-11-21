FIFA responded following the ticketing app crash prior to the England vs. Iran match in the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and controversy appear to go hand in hand. Just before the crucial Group B match between England and Iran, another controversy surrounding the massive football spectacular appears to be worrying spectators.

Today the FIFA official ticketing app broke due to a technical issue, several fans claimed that they were unable to access their game tickets. FIFA also issued an official statement after this incident generated a stir, in which they urged fans to be calm and offered a fix.

‘Some supporters are presently having trouble using the FIFA Ticketing app to access their tickets. FIFA is attempting to resolve the situation. Fans who are having trouble accessing their mobile tickets may check the email accounts they used to sign up for the Ticketing app for more information in the interim. Fans can get assistance from the stadium’s Ticket Resolution Point if they are unable to access their email accounts. We appreciate the fans’ patience as we endeavour to find a solution as quickly as possible’ claimed FIFA.