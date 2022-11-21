For the first time in history United States sitting President marked his 80th birthday in the White House

On Sunday, Joe Biden, the sitting American President celebrated his 80th birthday in the White House for the first time in history, but there was no open celebration.

According to AFP, the White House made no reference to the birthday.

First Lady Jill Biden tweeted a sweet message in the late afternoon along with two pictures of herself and her husband dancing in tuxedos and gala clothes ‘You are the only person I would choose to dance with. Joe, happy birthday! I cherish you.’

The first lady also posted a photo of the Biden family enjoying the occasion.

However, the White House made no mention of the president’s birthday. Additionally, there was no word on any public event.

This comes after the US midterm elections recently showed that the public does not support him running for president once more.

Biden had a thorough physical examination about a year ago, and the results stated that he was ‘a robust, vigorous’ guy who is qualified to serve as president. The president has, however, received a lot of mockery for his infrequent bouts of perplexity.