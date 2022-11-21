Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth has decided to take a break from acting

Actor Chris Hemsworth has made the decision to take a vacation from acting while wrapping up the publicity tour for his new docuseries, Limitless.

He will take a break from work to spend time with his family, which includes his wife Elsa Pataky, daughter India, and twin sons Tristan and Sasha, after finishing the tour for the docuseries and satisfying his obligations.

Till he goes back to the sets for his following, his primary concern will be his health.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, he said, ‘Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet.’ I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude.’

‘It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home, and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife,’ he continued.

While filming ‘Limitless’, Hemsworth got to know that he is eight to ten times more likely than an average individual to develop Alzheimer’s disease.