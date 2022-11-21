In Madhya Pradesh, 2 employees were robbed at gunpoint of Rs. 1.2 million.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior today, two motorcycle-riding men held up employees of a private company with guns before fleeing with 1.2 crore rupees in cash, says the police.

‘Around 12 o’clock in the afternoon, two employees of a private company were travelling to a bank to deposit Rs 1.2 crore when the incident happened,’ said the city superintendent of police (CSP) Rishikesh Meena.

According to the lawsuit, two unidentified guys stopped the victims’ automobile while riding a motorcycle. The males approached the pair brandishing guns before taking off with Rs 1.2 in cash stashed in the car’s boot.

He stated that the police are questioning other workers and reviewing the CCTV footage of the scene.