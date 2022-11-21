Pakistan grants visas to Indian pilgrims who wish to visit Shadani Darbar shrine in Sindh

In accordance with a bilateral protocol on religious shrine visits, Pakistan has issued 100 visas to Indian pilgrims who wish to visit several religious sites in the neighbouring country.

From November 22 to December 3, a group of Indian pilgrims will visit Pakistan to attend the 314th birth anniversary celebrations of Shiv Avtari Satguru Sant Shadaram Sahib at the Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Sindh province, according to a statement from the Pakistan high commission.

Every year, thousands of Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to attend religious festivals and occasions under the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

‘The issuance of pilgrimage visas to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims is in line with the government of Pakistan’s efforts for facilitating visits to religious shrines. It is also reflective of Pakistan’s respect for religious places of all faiths and efforts for promoting interfaith harmony,’ the statement said.

Shadani Darbar is a more than 300-year-old temple that is a sacred site for Hindus all over the world. Sant Shadaram Sahib, who was born in Lahore in 1708, founded the Shadani Darbar in 1786.

Visas issued by the Pakistan mission are in addition to visas granted to Hindu and Sikh pilgrims from other countries participating in these events, according to the statement.