Red Sea International Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan to receive an Honorary Award for his contributions to the industry

The fame of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan is international. King Khan holds numerous domestic and international records after appearing in more than 100 movies. He is prepared to add one more honour to the huge list of accolades already heaped upon him.

On Monday, the Red Sea International Film Festival made the following announcement that the legendary Indian actor and producer Shah Rukh Khan will receive an Honorary Award for his exceptional contribution to the film industry, at the opening ceremony of the festival’s second edition in Jeddah, on the Eastern shore of the Red Sea.

The actor and filmmaker is unquestionably the King of Bollywood and one of the most popular movie stars in the world, having conquered practically everyone’s hearts.

With over three decades in the film industry, Shah Rukh Khan has framed an extraordinary career in India and around the world, having earned multiple awards and accolades for his efforts.

Moreover, his journey of being a self-made star is indeed a big inspiration to the generation.