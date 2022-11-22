A woman gives birth on the road as an Andhra hospital refuses to admit her

In Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, a woman was seen in a video giving birth to a child close to a hospital after the facility allegedly turned her down for admittance.

A pregnant woman who is crying in pain is shown being helped by various women in the video. They held bedsheets to cover her as she gave birth on Tuesday in front of the Tirupati Maternity Hospital with the assistance of a man.

The hospital allegedly refused to admit the pregnant woman because there were no attendants, which led the community to charge medical malpractice.

Additionally, the locals have called for hospital workers to be disciplined. The hospital’s management has not yet replied to the accusations.