Anne Heche’s ex Thomas Jane seeks repayment of a loan he gave to the actress, who died in a car accident this year

Nov 22, 2022, 02:02 pm IST

Thomas Jane, Anne Heche’s ex-husband, is attempting to recoup a loan he gave to the actress, who sadly perished in a vehicle accident in August of this year. According to recent court documents that a publication has obtained, Jane has made a claim against Heche’s estate and he is asking for about $150,000.

Heche allegedly borrowed $157,000 from Jane, which she agreed to repay in monthly instalments of $10,000 starting in August 2021, according to a report by PEOPLE. Jane, however, asserts that the actress ceased paying after the first two instalments, in accordance with the court documents.

Jane claims he is now owed $137,000 in principal, $9,814.79 in interest and $2,291.85 in late charges. As part of their agreement, Jane alleged that the actress was supposed to pay 30% of her income every time she received payment of more than $15,000. She was also asked to keep him notified of upcoming professional work.

On August 5 in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Mar Vista, the 53-year-old Emmy winner hit a home with her vehicle. She passed away on August 11th.

In a statement to The Daily Mail after Heche’s passing, Jane referred to her as ‘one of the true talents of her generation’ and expressed his ‘thoughts and prayers.’

