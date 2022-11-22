Bob Dylan’s publisher offers refunds for $600 special edition of his new book ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song’

Since the reportedly ‘hand-signed’ copies of Bob Dylan’s new book, ‘The Philosophy of Modern Song,’ were not personally inscribed, the publisher is providing refunds for the $600 premium edition.

‘To those who purchased ‘THE PHILOSOPHY OF MODERN SONG’ limited edition, we want to apologize,’ Simon & Schuster announced in a statement posted Sunday on Instagram.

‘As it turns out, the limited edition books do contain Bob’s original signature, but in a penned replica form. We are addressing this immediately by providing each purchaser with an immediate refund.’

After receiving concerns from customers who had compared their copies on social media and finding the autographs to be suspiciously similar, Simon & Schuster finally issued a statement.

The books had been accompanied by a letter from Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp attesting to the legitimacy of the signature.

The Philosophy of Modern Song, in which Dylan evaluates songs from Jackson Browne’s ‘The Pretender’ to Hank Williams’ ‘Your Cheatin’ Heart,’ was released on November 1.