Bruce Lee may have died from ‘excessive water consumption’; Study reveals

New studies suggest that Bruce Lee may have passed away from a kidney disease called hyponatraemia, nearly 50 years after the actor and martial arts legend’s unexpected death. Lee passed away on July 20, 1973, in Hong Kong, with officials indicating that cerebral oedema, or simply put, death from brain swelling, was the cause of death.

Lee’s ‘chronic fluid intake,’ use of marijuana (which makes you thirstier), and known factors that may have interfered with his kidney’s function, such as prescription drugs, alcohol intake, and a history of injuries to the organ, were all mentioned in a recent study by a group of kidney specialists in Spain that claimed Lee had ‘multiple risk factors for hyponatraemia,’ or an abnormally low sodium concentration in the blood. The report was printed in the Clinical Kidney Journal’s December 2022 issue.

‘We hypothesize that Bruce Lee died from a specific form of kidney dysfunction: the inability to excrete enough water to maintain water homeostasis… . This may lead to hyponatraemia, cerebral oedema and death within hours if excess water intake is not matched by water excretion in urine,’ the paper concludes.

‘Given that hyponatraemia is frequent, as is found in up to 40% of hospitalised persons, and may cause death due to excessive water ingestion even in young healthy persons, there is a need for a wider dissemination of the concept that excessive water intake can kill,’ Lee’s sudden death has been the subject of serious rumours for years, with some fans even believing that the star was assassinated.

The 2018 book ‘Bruce Lee: A Life’ said that he passed away from heat exhaustion, however the present investigation did not discover that the day’s temperatures were unusually high. The study found that although the celebrity had ingested a significant amount of water, his kidneys may not have been able to manage it. In addition, he apparently lived almost entirely on juices, which severely harmed his kidneys.