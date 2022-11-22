Dubai’s Global Village introduces family packs

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai has introduced family packs for visitors. The family packs will be available at select Zoom stores.

The pack includes 8 entry tickets, 1 premium parking voucher and 1 Wonder Pass containing 120 wonder points that are valid for all Global Village attractions. The packs, sold in limited quantities, can be purchased for AED150.

Guests will be able to explore the 27 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures from around the world. This season of Global Village features more than 3,500 shopping outlets, over 250 dining options, exciting entertainment, new attractions, and thrilling rides at Carnaval, among others.