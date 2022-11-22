Everything you need to know about the latest OTT releases this week!

On the OTT platforms, this week in November offers surprises of love, romance, drama and thriller all at once. This week in November is going to be a roller-coaster trip for all cinema lovers, with everything from Chello Show, India’s official Oscar entry for this year, to the fascinating fictional tale of a sunken ship depicted in the series 1899.

1. Chello Show:

India’s official Oscar entry this year was the Gujarati film. Additionally, this movie was shown at important international film festivals as the Tribeca and Buenos Aires International Film Festivals.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 25 November

2. Wednesday:

The most talked-about Netflix series at the moment is an original comedy series. This coming-of-age American supernatural drama series is about a girl named, Wednesday Addams from the Addams family.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 23 November

3. 1899:

Although it was just published last week, this series generated a lot of anticipation prior to its release and is still climbing the Netflix top charts. The Kerberos’ passengers experienced the biggest mystery of their life as they crossed the huge and dangerous Atlantic Ocean.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 17 November

4. Christmas on Mistletoe Farm:

Good Christmas stories will soon be here, just as Christmas month will. This family film follows a widowed father and his five children as they move to a farm around Christmastime after inheriting it.

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: 23 November

5. Meet Cute:

This anthology programme, which is being produced by well-known actor Nani, will have five heartwarming stories of people meeting by coincidence. The movie Meet Cute focuses on an accidental encounter between two people of different ages and presents storylines that are finely written to coincide with the Indian seasons.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: 25 November