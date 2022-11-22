Government of Italy approves 2023 budget with 35 billion euros to boost economy

The first budget approved by Italy’s new right-wing government on Tuesday focuses on lowering sky-high energy costs and lowering taxes for salaried people and the self-employed starting in 2019.

Giorgia Meloni, the prime minister, is hoping the increase in spending will hasten the recovery of the third-largest economy in the euro zone, which the Treasury predicts will decrease in the current quarter and the first quarter of 2019.

After a three-hour cabinet meeting, the budget bill was adopted at about half past midnight (23:30 GMT), according to Meloni’s office. The next step is for the parliament to approve it by the end of the year.

Rome intends to fund about 60% of the measures, amounting to a total of nearly 35 billion euros ($35.84 billion), by increasing the budget deficit for the following year from the 3.4% predicted in September to 4.5% of GDP.