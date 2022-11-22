Malaysia’s king will choose a prime minister during the post-election crisis

As the political crisis caused by an unconclusive election continued for a third day, Malaysia’s King Al-Sultan Abdullah said on Tuesday that he will choose the country’s next prime minister soon after the top two candidates failed to win a majority. He did not, however, provide a timeframe for his decision.

After the election on Saturday, there was an unprecedented hung parliament because neither Anwar Ibrahim, the head of the opposition, nor Muhyiddin Yassin, the former prime minister, received the simple majority required to form a government.

The election will risk delaying the policy decisions required to spark an economic rebound in the Southeast Asian country. The country has had three prime ministers in as many years.

The king had given political parties until Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. (0600 GMT) to form the coalitions necessary for a majority.

Anwar and Muhyiddin were unable to secure a majority because the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition said that it would not support either candidate.