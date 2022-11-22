Tom Cruise and his helicopter creates quite havoc on the set of the BBC period drama ‘Call the Midwife’

On the set of the BBC historical drama ‘Call the Midwife,’ Tom Cruise and his chopper are causing quite a commotion. Jenny Agutter, the show’s lead, recently discussed how Tom’s helicopter continued to interfere with their ability to film.

Jenny stated in a recent interview with Mirror: ‘Every time we are filming, Tom Cruise flies his helicopter down just outside the location.’

According to reports, Cruise is filming ‘Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part Two’ at Surrey’s Longcross Studios, where the show has previously been filmed. The show’s cast had to reshoot the entire scene since the noise of the helicopter causes interruptions every time he enters and exits.

Talking further, Jenny, who plays the role of Sister Julienne in the drama, quipped: ‘In my habit! Imagine. ‘ Excuse me, Tom, but look, we’re trying to film. I don’t know about you, but just get your helicopter out of here quickly!’

Tom obtained his pilot’s licence in 1994 and enjoys flying. He has been seen flying helicopters and other aircraft numerous times. The ‘Top Gun’ actor is a certified pilot and even likes to carry out all of his very important air stunts alone.

However, Tom’s agent has not yet responded.