Two drug traffickers from Rajasthan are captured by Punjab police with 13 kilos of heroin.

The Punjab Police detained two drug traffickers from Rajasthan on Monday and found 13 kg of heroin in their possession near the Verka Bypass in Amritsar, informed Gaurav Yadav, director general of police for Punjab.

Sukhvir Singh, also known as Kala, and Binder Singh, also known as Bindu, both Rajasthan natives, have been named as the individuals detained.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that the Counter Intelligence Amritsar had learned from a trustworthy source that two individuals were attempting to import a significant amount of heroin into Rajasthan and were anticipated to board a bus close to Verka Bypass.

The DGP said, ‘A case was recorded based on the inputs under pertinent sections of the NDPS act.’

He claimed that the AIG CI Amarjit Singh Bajwa-led police team set up a trap with a Special Police Naka near the Verka Bypass and successfully captured both defendants when they got off the bus carrying a bag containing 13 kg of heroin.

According to AIG Amarjit Singh Bajwa, additional inquiries are being conducted to determine the source and the location of the drug’s intended delivery.

In the interim, a case has been filed in accordance with the relevant NDPS Act 1985 parts.