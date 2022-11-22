Warner Bros plans to make animated movie on George RR Martin’s book ‘The Ice Dragon’

Warner Bros. plans to produce an animated film based on another one of George RR Martin’s books, ‘The Ice Dragon.’ The author of the book, when promoting ‘The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty,’ made this revelation.

‘Some of you may know that I periodically wrote other books that were not part of Westeros or that story,’ Martin noted when speaking about it. ‘And one of them, titled The Ice Dragon, is a short fiction about an ice dragon that I wrote back in 1978,’ he added.

For those who don’t know, Alicia Austin drew George RR Martin’s ‘The Ice Dragon’ when it was first released in the 1980s.

It centres on Adara, a winter infant who was born during the most extreme freeze anyone has ever experienced. She first encounters an ice dragon at an early age and subsequently rides it. She’d always had a special bond with the dragon.

Years later, at a time of conflict, dragons from the North assault her farm, swoop down on it and their riders attack her family. The little girl then decides to use the ice dragon’s assistance to put an end to the conflict.

Martin further added, ‘Warner Bros. Animation has purchased the rights to it, and we’re going to expand it to a fully animated film… a theatrical film, we hope, to be released in a motion picture palace near you.’