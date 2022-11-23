Col Sangram Singh’s statue, known as Mustafa of Desert, unveiled in Jodhpur

Colonel Sangram Singh Bhati, also known as Mustafa of the Desert, was honoured with a bust in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Colonel Bhati had spent four days in a Lashkar-e-Taiba camp impersonating a terrorist and killing many enemies.

He was also involved in the killing of four terrorists on March 16, 1999, prior to the Kargil war, for which he received the Shaurya Chakra. Colonel Bhati was the Commanding Officer(CO) of the 10 Para SF.

Colonel Sangram Singh Bhati was from the tapu area of Osiyan in Jodhpur, and he died in 2018 after a long illness. Sugan Kanwar and his wife Puja Singh jointly unveiled the bust.

‘I am proud of my son’s actions. He is the role model for many of the youth in the area,’ Sugan Kanwar told the reporters.

Manavendra Singh Jasol, President of the Rajya Sainik Kalyan Board, was also present at the ceremony.

‘Colonel Bhati always proved his fearlessness. He killed terrorists while being a major in the 10 para SF. He is a source of inspiration for us. Our government is working relentlessly for the betterment of ex-servicemen and their families,’ said Manavendra Singh Jasol.