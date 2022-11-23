Cricket Kenya announces launch of its mega T10 league in Africa

Cricket Kenya announced the launch of its mega T10 league in Africa on Monday, with the T10 format gaining popularity around the world. The league will launch in mid-2023. Africa T10 League is the first T-10 league in Africa and the second in the world, and is mulled to start in June 2023.

The goal of cricket Kenya, one of African cricket’s once-growing powerhouses, is on a path to reclaim its long-lost glory. This is a significant development and a major milestone for cricket in the country that made its World Cup debut in 1996 and knocked the doors of big boy’s league in 2003 by entering the Semi Finals of ICC ODI World Cup, 2003.

Basically, the fastest format of cricket, a six-team tournament with 34 matches, is scheduled. Cricket Kenya said in a statement that it is looking forward to hosting the annual Gala Africa event, where some of the world’s best players will join the league. As a first step towards founding the league, they have inducted Pacific Star Sports (a group company of Toyam Sports Limited) as a League Partner. Africa T10 plans to have 1 Associate Player, 1 African player, 2 Kenyan players and 7 other Global players in each playing XI. This is set to be Africa’s own Global T10 League.

Africa will host the league. Commenting on the partnership, Cricket Kenya chairman Manoj Patel said. ‘We want all the T20 stars around the world to be involved. This is the second event after T10 League in UAE’. Pacific Star Sports has roped in its strategic partner ITW Consulting as the exclusive Official Commercial & Strategic consultants for Africa T10.