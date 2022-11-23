Gujarat elections: The BJP suspends another 12 rebel leaders for running as independents

The BJP has now suspended 12 additional rebel leaders after putting seven under the cosh for filing as independent candidates in the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

A ticket to run in the next elections was denied to each of the 12 rebel leaders. They then proceeded to submit their nomination papers in opposition to recognised candidates for Assembly seats that will be decided in the second round of voting on December 5.

The 12 rebels have been suspended for six years, according to a press release from Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil, who has taken disciplinary action.

Dinu Patel, a former MLA for Padra, and Dhavalsinh Zala, a former MLA for Bayad, were also among the 12 people the party disciplined.

Others include Ramesh Zala (Umreth), Amarshi Zala (Khambhat), Ramsinh Thakor (Kheralu), Mavji Desai (Dhanera), and Lebji Thakor. Others are Kuldipsinh Raul (Savli), Khatubhai Pagi (Shehra), SM Khant (Lunawada), JP Patel (Lunawada), and Lebji Tha (Deesa constituency).

Voting for 89 of Gujarat’s 182 Assembly seats will take place on December 1 and for the remaining 93 seats on December 5. Vote tallying will happen on December 8.