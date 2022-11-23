Movies by Michelle Yeoh and Cate Blanchett top Indie Spirit Award nominations

Yeoh’s popular science fiction film about fantastic parallel universes received eight nominations from the Film Independent Spirit Awards, which only take into account low- and mid-budget films, while Blanchett’s drama about the competitive world of classical music received seven.

Both of them were up for best feature, as well as Sarah Polley’s ‘Women Talking,’ which will win the coveted Robert Altman Award for best director, casting director and cast in a motion picture.

All three films are expected to be presented at the Oscars the following year, which will be held in March, just one week after the Spirit Award winners are announced at a yearly ceremony in Los Angeles.

With a global total of over $100 million, ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is the largest success for prominent independent distributor A24.

The absurdist film portrays a Chinese-American immigrant family undergoing a tax audit, who are quickly drawn into an inter-dimensional battle to save the multiverse from a powerful villain.

‘Tar’ follows the rise and fall of a fictional, globally renowned musician Lydia Tár who will stop at nothing to succeed in her high-flying career.