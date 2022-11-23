Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez’s social media handles suddenly goes dark

Jennifer Lopez, a singer and actress, has abruptly stopped posting on her social media accounts. On Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, her profile picture and cover photos are currently just black images. This is for an unknown purpose at this time.

It can be to further a certain cause or another. Although JLo’s representatives declined to comment, insiders told the outlet that a new project might be in the works and that we should hear about it soon.

JLo’s fans also tried to predict the reason behind the blacking out. One wrote, ‘New album is coming! Cant wait.’

Another, a bit less enthusiastically, wrote, ‘She may have new music or something on the way. That is what that means sometimes.’

The action drama ‘The Mother,’ directed by Niki Caro, will feature Lopez next. The project, scripted by Misha Green, Andrea Berloff and Peter Craig, follows an ex-assassin (Lopez) as she flees her assailant to protect her daughter.