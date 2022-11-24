Director Ryan Coogler thanks fans for the success of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ in emotional letter

This month’s release of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has so far been a critical and financial triumph. Which is optimistic given that Chadwick Boseman, the franchise’s most prominent performer who passed away from colon cancer in 2020, was not present when it was released.

After the movie’s success, director Ryan Coogler, who also helmed the 2018 version, wrote an impassioned letter of thanks to the supporters who helped the movie become a blockbuster. Even though it hasn’t come close to matching the original, the movie has beaten expectations in a COVID-19-affected market.

‘Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind for your support of our work on the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. I am filled with it,’ began Coogler.

He continued by expressing gratitude to individuals who slept in camps in order to secure opening weekend tickets, which are often gone weeks in advance. As there are six different languages spoken in the movie, Coogler thanked the audience for their patience with the subtitles. While narrating its own story, the movie also pays a cinematic, feature-length homage to Boseman.

‘Thank you for opening yourself up to the emotional journey of this film. We made something to honor our friend, who was a giant in our industry, and we also made something to be enjoyed in a theatrical setting with friends, family and strangers,’ said Coogler.