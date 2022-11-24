Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Rahul Vinod Anand an Indian national based in Dubai won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion draw. The Indian expat working as a sales manager won the fortune for his ticket number 0099, which he purchased online on November 1. A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2016, Anand aged 36 is a father of one and works for a real estate company.

Anand who hails from Mumbai is the 199th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Akanksha Kamat, a 27-year-old Indian national based in Fujairah won a BMW 760Li xDrive (Dravit Grey Metallic) car, with ticket 0675 in Finest Surprise Series 1822, which she purchased online on November 9.

Qaisir Ayoub, a Pakistani national based in Basra, Iraq won a BMW R nineT (Night Black / Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0470 in Finest Surprise Series 520, which he purchased on October 31. Ali Haider, a 44-year-old Pakistani national based in Bhalwal, Pakistan won an Indian Scout (Black Metallic) motorbike, with ticket 0039 in Finest Surprise Series 521, which he purchased on November 11.