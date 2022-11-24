Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million

Dubai: Rahul Vinod Anand an Indian national based in Dubai won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion draw. The Indian expat working as a sales manager won the fortune for his ticket number 0099, which he purchased online on November 1. A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion since 2016, Anand aged 36 is a father of one and works for a real estate company.
Anand who hails from Mumbai is the 199th Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay, South Korea play out a goalless draw
Akanksha Kamat, a 27-year-old Indian national based in Fujairah won a BMW 760Li xDrive (Dravit Grey Metallic) car, with ticket 0675 in Finest Surprise Series 1822, which she purchased online on November 9.
Qaisir Ayoub, a Pakistani national based in Basra, Iraq won a BMW R nineT (Night Black / Red) motorbike, with ticket number 0470 in Finest Surprise Series 520, which he purchased on October 31. Ali Haider, a 44-year-old Pakistani national based in Bhalwal, Pakistan won an Indian Scout (Black Metallic) motorbike, with ticket 0039 in Finest Surprise Series 521, which he purchased on November 11.
Post Your Comments