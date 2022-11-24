Fans upset with ‘Kantara’ makers since the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ is missing from the climax as film premieres on OTT

Even if ‘Kantara’ is now streaming on OTT, the producers have disappointed the viewers. As it makes its way to a streamer, ‘Kantara,’ the top grossing movie of the year in India, lacks something crucial.

It was probably one of the most eagerly anticipated movies when it was bought by Amazon Prime Video, but as soon as viewers noticed that the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ wasn’t included in the film’s climax, they voiced their displeasure.

‘Varaha Roopam’ has been replaced on OTT with a different song.

Many people have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media platforms by labelling the film’s impact as ‘diluted.’

Meanwhile, this change has happened as music band Thaikkudam Bridge complained against the use of the song as they claim that the orchestral arrangement of the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ in the Kannada film has been plagiarised from the song ‘Navarasam’. Thus, violating the copyright rules.

Although the ‘Kantara’ director has denied these claims, he has mentioned that the song only draws inspiration from ‘Navarasam’.

In this decision, the Kozhikode Principal District Sessions Court ruled that the complainant’s permission was required before using the song ‘Varaha roopam’ in the film ‘Kantara.’ The director of Kantara, the producer, the music director and internet platforms were all forbidden by the court from using the song.